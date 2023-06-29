PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Board approved a proposal that raised the pay for election judges by $20.

According to Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman, the board approved his proposal to increase election judge election day pay from $200 to $220.

The pay increase was funded by new State Legislation that increased the Illinois State Board of Election’s reimbursement for Election Judges from $45 to $65.

“For several decades the State reimbursement for Election Judges had remained stagnate at $45, while Election Judges during that same time faced increased hours, increased responsibilities, and increased scrutiny of their actions” stated Ackerman. “Counties throughout the State of Illinois have increased their Election Judge Pay over the decade to compensate for these increased duties, without any assistance from the State of Illinois. It was past time the State of Illinois step forward to assist counties with this increased financial burden.”

Ackerman stated that this is the third pay bump election judges have gotten since he took office in 2018 when the election judge pay was $135.