PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many counties are still seeking election judges with early voting starting Thursday, May 19. Tazewell County has had great turnout, but Peoria County is struggling quite a bit.

With two solid requirements to be an election judge, those being a registered voter and age 18 by election day, still, some counties are lacking.

“We’re running short for this election, specifically Republican election judges, but we do need election judges,” said Executive Director for the Peoria County Elections Commission Thomas Bride.

Despite using various resources, Peoria County needs extra help.

“Juniors and seniors in high school can work as an election judge, and we’ve had some luck there, but we’re also doing just outreach to the general public to be election judges,” said Bride.

Bride said COVID-19 has affected the number of election judges they get, among other reasons.

“We don’t have elections in June, and I think people have summer plans, and that may be affecting the ability to get judges. Some of whom have worked in the past, aren’t working now,” said Bride.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said he is seeing the opposite.

“We’ve had a great outpouring of support for election judges. We constantly ask for volunteers, promote it. Right now, we’re setting fine,” said Ackerman.

Each polling location requires three to five election judges, and both Tazewell and Peoria County judges will make $165 on election day.

Both counties have training videos online, but with new paper ballots and equipment in Peoria, the election judges will need an additional two hours of hands-on training.

WMBD reached out to McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, but she was not available for comment.

