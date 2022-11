MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Adam Reeves and Catherine Metsker were elected to represent district one on the McLean County Board Tuesday.

Adam Reeves received 4,880 votes and Cathrine Metsker received 4,189 votes.

Other candidates included Marcia S. Beaman, who received 1,903 votes, and Janis B. Hollins who received 1,568 votes.

Metsker was an incumbent.