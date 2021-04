EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eric Lind has been elected Mayor of Eureka Tuesday, April 6.

Lind won with 67.7% of the vote, while his opponent Junius Rodriguez earned 32.3% of the vote.

Lind has been a Eureka resident for 17 years, and has previously served as an Alderman for Ward 111. Lind hopes to maintain a balanced budget and strengthen collaboration between the city and local businesses.