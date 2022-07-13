CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Esther Joy King has won the Republican nomination for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

Now, she is set to face her Democratic opponent, Eric Sorensen.

King sat down for an in-studio interview with WMBD’s Matt Sheehan.

MS: Now you look towards November. Since being remapped, the 17th District now leans Democratic. How is your campaign switching gears to appeal to a broader voting base?

EJK: With the new district, what it means is we have more work to do. We’re not taking a single thing for granted. Me and my team, we’re out talking to voters everyday. What I’m hearing, Democrats, Independents, and Republicans are really upset about the economy right now. And they’re smart, they’re connecting the dots. Just 18-20 months ago, we weren’t in this economic position,” King said. “People are really upset about gas prices and grocery prices. That’s what this campaign is all about, bringing common sense solutions to Washington D.C. Holding the Biden Administration accountable to get gas prices down and make sure we’re bringing solutions that work for just us regular people that need a break on the gas and grocery prices.

MS: Are there any tangible solutions you can think of that would ease the pain in people’s pockets?

EJK: Two things come to mind. We were energy-independent. We had a strong, American energy sector under the last Administration. Now, there have been key actions taken to move us away from American energy independence. We need to promote American energy independence, energy diversity, so we have a lot of energy solutions in the mix. Second, fiscal responsibility in Washington D.C. Having a problem-solving orientation that will help us bring down inflation because we’re holding our government spending in check.

MS: If elected in November, what’s your day-one agenda?

EJK: Up in 2023 is the Farm Bill. That’s going to be top priority for us here in Illinois and in the Midwest. Our economy here across central Illinois is agriculture. That’s what I’m gearing up for. I’m talking to farmers about what matters. It’s up every five years, it happens to be up on day one for me when I’m in Congress.

MS: Roe V. Wade is a big topic on Capitol Hill right now. President Biden wants Congress to codify it into law. If any legislation like this would be brought to the House floor, what would you do?

EJK: Matt, I’m an attorney. So as a lawyer, I can clearly understand what was taking place in the change of the Dobbs opinion and the reversal of Roe V. Wade. Ultimately, what it does for us as voters, it brings the choice closer to us. It’s at the State level now. Actually, representation is stronger. We as voters have a more important voice in the conversation, that’s really good for us as people. We get to have a voice in the issue at the State level. What I’m learning is that 80% of Americans do not support the far-left extreme agenda. 80% of Americans do support some sort of limitation on abortion. That’s what we’re going to be working toward going forward.

King said she would be open to having debates with her opponent, Eric Sorensen, but none have been planned yet.