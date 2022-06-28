PUTNAM COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, all candidates for the Putnam County Board at large seat race will advance to the general election.

On the Republican side, James D. Shurts Jr. received 326 votes, Jaye Debates received 343 votes, Joseph King received 312 votes, Steven O Malavolti received 386 votes, and Jeffery R. Purtell received 293 votes.

On the Democrat side, Luke Holly received 288 votes, Floyd Holocker received 301 votes, Charles Lenkaitis received 301 votes and Anthony Rue received 302 votes.