CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — A far-right slate of political candidates has been kicked off the primary ballots.

Thursday, the Illinois State Board of Elections’ State Officers Electoral Board “sustained” objections against each of the candidates.

“On many of the petition pages, at the top, the Lt. Governor candidate’s name had been scratched out,” said the Illinois State Board of Election’s Public Information Officer Matt Dietrich. “One of the most important things about petition passing is that voters need to know exactly which candidates they are signing to nominate for the petition.”

They call themselves the “Citizens of Illinois” candidates. One of their main prerogatives is “election integrity.”

Found on their website: wearethepeopleillinois.com

To them, it means spreading misinformation about widespread voter fraud.

“We are a group of over 200 (growing by the day) of Illinois residents who have come together to investigate the fraud in the 2020 Election. We currently are organized on the Telegram platform,” their website reads.

The team wanted to audit the 2020 General Election. Gubernatorial Candidate Emily Johnson even said she would stand beside former President Trump, “as we fix the fraudulent election.”

“I don’t have to ‘campaign in Trump’s shadow’ like the other GOP candidates running around Pritzker,” Johnson’s release read. “On the contrary, I will campaign with Trump and stand beside him as we fix the fraudulent election.”

“The voter fraud claims that have come up since the 2020 election have no basis in fact whatsoever,” Dietrich said. “We do extensive, pre-election testing of all the voting equipment.”

Dietrich said there are “very strict” protocols in the Illinois Election Code regarding how ballots are to be handled, taken from a tabulator to the office of the election authority after the polling place closes, and how the numbers have to be posted.

“It’s a very transparent process,” Dietrich said. “It also includes pre-election, public testing of the equipment. Anybody can go to their County Clerk the date they do their public testing, and they can see the equipment.”

Dietrich said there is no way to “decertify” the 2020 election.

“There’s no legal mechanism to do that. There’s nobody who could do that,” Dietrich said. “It’s not structured to happen. Besides that, we’re a year and a half beyond the 2020 election.”

Trump has not come out and said he would work with Johnson, nor has he endorsed her publicly. Both Johnson and her running mate, Brett Mahlen, were objected to twice — once individually, and the other time as part of the slate.

“That alleged that there had been changes to the headings, and they found roughly 250 signature pages that had been altered before they were filed with us. So those were struck,” Dietrich said. “It left them with only about 2,000 signatures. Both of those objections were sustained. It didn’t really matter because when the entire slate was removed from the ballot, that included the gubernatorial candidates.”

Another major topic the group claimed they were going to tackle was the COVID-19 mandates.

“We’ve collected a library of letters, legal precedent, and more on how to effectively assert your rights,” the website read.

The slate was objected to by Garrick Phelps, represented by Attorney Adam Merrill. The candidates, for the most part, did not “respond to service or participate in the proceedings,” according to the State Board of Elections. Michelle Turney, Brett Mahlen, and his wife Maryann Mahlen filed appearances, but nothing further.

The basis of the objections claimed the group’s nomination papers contained petition sheets with “persons who are not registered voters or who are not registered at the addresses shown opposite their names; whose signatures are not genuine; whose addresses are not within the district; whose addresses are missing or incomplete; or who signed the petition more than once.”

Dietrich told WMBD the slate was mainly removed because they, “altered some of the petition headings after people had signed them.”

A total of 1,868 of their ballots were objected to. Of those ballots, 1,133 objections were “sustained,” meaning they do not count.

After the 1,133 ballots were taken off their total, the slate did not meet the required amount of signatures. The group needed 3,250 and only had 3,095 valid signatures.

After it was all said and done, the hearing officer recommended deeming each candidate “invalid” and not certifying them on the ballots. That recommendation was upheld by the General Counsel.

It would not have mattered much to Brett and Maryann Mahlen. According to one of the documents brought up to the State Board of Elections, Maryann had said she and her husband would be leaving Illinois anyway.

“The Illinois mandates have made it impossible for Brett to enter Stateville Prison for 2 years to be a pastor to our church members there, so we have already overstayed our welcome here, and will most likely not even be living in IL for the elections. I am so sorry to disappoint everyone, I can no longer run for U.S. Senate,” Maryann said.

Michelle Turney declared she struck Maryann and Brett from circulated petitions after the above statements back on Feb. 21.

On Feb. 22, Turney claims she spoke with Maryann over the phone who said, “I had no right to strike Brett Mahlen from the circulated, slated petitions.” This caused Turney to respond, saying, “Only Maryann Mahlen should be stricken from our slated petitions.”

Taking Brett and Maryann off the nominating papers after they were signed, but before they were filed, still violates Section 7-10 of the election code. This section requires the heading of each sheet of the nominating papers to be the same. These sections of the objector’s petition were sustained, and the nomination papers were deemed invalid.

Jeffrey English, from LaSalle County, was the slate’s pick for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District. His campaign press release reads, “Jeffrey believes that the election of 2020 was administered in a fraudulent manner, both nationally and in State races.”

While the website lists him as a candidate on the slate, English never filed his petitions and would not have appeared on the ballot anyway. His name was also not listed on the objection filed.

Now the slate will not even appear on the primary ballots of the 2022 election. They can seek judicial review in court if they do not agree with the board’s decision.

Michelle Turney was slated to be the group’s Secretary of State candidate. Her flier said Michelle would, “sell all voting machines and implement fair elections of LEGAL voters on PAPER ballots.”

Patrice McDermand, of Libertyville, was supposed to be the slate’s candidate for Illinois State Treasurer. McDerman has also been kicked off the ballots.

Dietrich tells WMBD’s Matt Sheehan that political ideology has nothing to do with how the Illinois State Board of Elections handles nominating papers.

“The ideology of candidates doesn’t factor at all into their filing with us,” Dietrich said. “We don’t look at anything regarding what the candidates stand for, what party they’re with, what their ideas are. All we are looking for when they file with us, is if they followed the proper procedures to file their nominating petitions.”

Dietrich said it is not a rare occurrence for candidates to be kicked off the ballots.

“Objections are sustained frequently. Our Board sustained quite a few of them yesterday (Thursday, April 21). Filing as a slate is not uncommon,” Dietrich said.

He said the risk of doing that is greater.

“You are putting your faith in the entire slate,” he said. “You need to make sure you can check that the paperwork filed is in order. If you’re on that slate, you don’t want to be entrusting the filing to someone who you’re not familiar with.”

Dietrich said County Clerks will begin to start certifying ballots in the next week or so.

Early voting begins on May 19. Voters who wish to vote by mail in the primaries can apply through their local County Clerk’s Office. Dietrich said your local election authority’s website is where you will be able to see sample ballots once they are finished.