PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — All 18 county board seats are up for grabs this election cycle following the redistricting of the county map.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning, candidates lined up outside the Peoria County Election Commission Office to file for their name on the ballot.

“I just want to give back to the community and see if there’s any stuff we can do to help,” said Daniel Kelch, who filed for the 12th District board seat. “I’m mostly interested in roads and infrastructure, things like that.”

Kelch said he would like to be on the Land Use committee if elected, and said he would use his 38 years of experience as Road Commissioner for Kickapoo Township.

Danny Phelan, who filed for the 9th District board seat, said he has worked for Advanced Medical Transport for 12 years.

“They’ve kind of equipped me with this skill set to provide health services to rural and urban areas,” Phelan said. “I’m hopefully looking to apply that to the board.”

His father and grandfather are examples of committed board members, Phelan said, and he hopes to make that same commitment.

Camille Coates, who filed for District 2, said the current board member served as a mentor to her. She said she has experience with the City of Peoria Liquor Commission.

“I’m excited to be able to fill those big shoes,” Coates said.

Sharon Williams said she hopes to keep a seat on the county board.

“I just want to continue the work that I’ve been doing over the past 10 years,” Williams, who filed for District 1, said. “Our districts all really changed, so my district covers more of the city than it did before.”

Peoria County must decide between two candidates to replace Sheriff Brian Asbell: Jason Buckley and Chris Watkins.

Buckley, a Peoria County Sheriff’s officer for 21 years, said his primary concern is public safety and law enforcement. Watkins, a military veteran, and Peoria County Sheriff’s officer for 18 years, said his primary concern is staffing shortages within the office.

Those filing for county board needed a minimum of 17 signatures on their petition to get their name on the ballot.

Filing ends at 5 p.m. Monday. The full list of candidates will be available Tuesday.

This story will be updated.