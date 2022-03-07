TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of the June 28 primary elections, candidates began filing petitions for six open seats in Tazewell County.

According to a Facebook post by the Tazewell County Clerk, John Ackerman, candidates can file until March 14.

Positions open are:

Tazewell County Clerk & Recorder of Deeds

Tazewell County Sheriff

Tazewell County Treasurer

District 1 board members (7 open seats)

District 2 board members (7 open seats)

District 3 board members (7 open seats)

A map of the three board districts can be found below on the Tazewell County 2021 Yearbook.

Ackerman said each day, he will post the names of all people who have filed for the various positions.