Floyd Holocker III and Tony Rue Jr. to fill at-large county board seats in Putnam County

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Democrats Floyd Holocker III and Tony Rue Jr. have won the race for the Putnam County at-large country board seat Tuesday night.

According to the Putnam County Election Commission, Holocker won with 27.7% of the vote and Rue with 27%.

This story will be updated.

