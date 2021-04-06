FOR ELECTION DAY: Here are all Fulton County General Election results

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
City of Peoria turns out for heavily contested general election
Deadly weekend crash in LaSalle County
Town of Normal approves $600,000 water main replacement; expansion of cannabis dispensary parking
Video
Park District cleaning up after Easter celebrations
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for April 5, 2021
Video
Top Stories
IHSA Spring Sports Return After Yearlong Hiatus
Video
Top Stories
Prep Football Recap for April 3, 2021: Peoria High, Normal West, Fieldcrest Win
Video
ISU Wins MVC Volleyball Title, ICC Clinches Trip to Nationals
Video
Dunlap Soccer Star Helping Football Team in the Nick of Time This Spring
Video
Prep Football Recap for April 2, 2021
Video
Community
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Contests
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Senior Salutes
Search
Search
Search
FOR ELECTION DAY: Here are all Fulton County General Election results
Your Local Election Headquarters
by:
Mike Smith
Posted:
Apr 6, 2021 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 5, 2021 / 04:55 PM CDT
Latest Local News
City of Peoria turns out for heavily contested general election
Deadly weekend crash in LaSalle County
Town of Normal approves $600,000 water main replacement; expansion of cannabis dispensary parking
Video
More Local News