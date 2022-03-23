PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former U.S. Attorney is looking to replace the retiring Jesse White as Secretary of State.

John Milhiser joined WMBD’s Matt Sheehan in-studio for an interview about why he chose to run.

Sheehan: You have a lot of experience as an attorney, both at the State and Federal level. What drove you to run for Secretary of State and not the Attorney General?

“During my years as a prosecutor, I worked closer with the Secretary of State’s Office than I did with the Attorney General’s office, through different initiatives, programs, and task forces,” Milhiser said. “When I look at restoring faith in government and providing high-level services, the Secretary of State’s Office is where most Illinoisans will have contact with the government, whether it be DMV or the whole other functions that operate under the Secretary of State’s Office.”

Sheehan: Walk me through your time in the U.S. Attorney’s office. What are some of the major cases you handled as a U.S. Attorney?

“When I came in, I had several priorities. One was to reduce violent crime in those cities in the Central District of Illinois, and to work on partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement,” Milhiser said. “One trial that stands out, was from here in Peoria. The Bomb Squad trial. 13 members of a Peoria street gang that were convicted in a several weeks long trial of intimidation, murder and other violent activities.”

Sheehan: Right now, we’re in the middle of a major criminal investigation into Michael Madigan. He was formally indicted, and recently pleaded not guilty. Where does Illinois politics go from here? Do you think other current and former lawmakers will soon be named in this investigation?

“The Former Speaker Michael Madigan investigation took a long time. I would guess there will be more investigation and more indictments, but the corruption will continue,” Milhiser said. “I read an article recently talking about corruption in Illinois. It said from 1970 to 2010, 40 years, there were 1,500 convictions for corruption in Illinois. So when I talk about these students not trusting the government, they’ve seen that and know the history of corruption.”

Sheehan: Each candidate I’ve spoken with says that technology needs to be upgraded in the Secretary of State’s Office. What’s something other than this you plan to change if elected?

Milhiser said technology both online and in-person is something that needs to be upgraded.

“We have to reduce those lines,” Milhiser said. “I drove by the DMV in Springfield and there was a line out the door, and it’s 10 degrees. That can’t happen. The Secretary of State’s Office is a customer-based agency. We need to make sure those services are provided at a high level. Under the State Library, there are different grants. There are adult literacy grants.”

These grants are something Milhiser said he would focus on if elected.

Sheehan: Democratic challengers Anna Valencia and Alexi Giannoulias have been going back and forth, saying the other hasn’t acted in an ethical way. What’s your response?

“It seems like every day there’s a headline trying to say the other one is “more unethical.” What the voters in Illinois want are leaders who will root out corruption. They don’t want career politicians put there by the political machine,” Milhiser said. “They want folks with a track record of fighting crime, fighting corruption, so we can once and for all root out that corruption in State government.”

Sheehan: You were named in a slate by gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin who’s been financially backed by billionaire hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin. What did that nomination mean to you?

“I was excited to be with a group of Republicans that want to take back our State. The concept of the slate is, how do we get the best people possible to run for these offices?” Milhiser said. “Public servants there for the right reasons, then support them.”

Milhiser said the state and country needs a “course correction.”

“We have to bring back ethical leaders in state government and that’s what we’re going to do,” Milhiser said. “We’ve seen this one-party Democrat rule does not work.”

When asked if Milhiser would look into decreasing prices at the DMV, he said it would be “great.”

“We have to look at maximizing the taxpayer dollar,” Milhiser said. “If we can reduce those amounts, we for sure will.”

Sheehan: For our viewers at home, give us a little background into you.

“I live in Springfield with my wife of almost 25 years. I have two daughters, both in college now. I’m a career prosecutor. Right now, I’m teaching high school in Springfield,” Milhiser said. “I spent the majority of the last two and a half decades prosecuting violent crime and investigating and prosecuting corruption in Illinois. I served for many years as the Sangamon County State’s Attorney. Most recently, I was appointed and honored to serve as the United States Attorney for the 46 counties in the Central District of Illinois, which included Peoria. When my time as U.S. Attorney came to an end last February, I saw an article in the paper about the teacher shortage. I now teach full-time Government History and English in an adult education program in Springfield.”

Milhiser said this experience has taught him a couple of things over the last few years.

“One, teaching’s hard. We need to support our teachers out there. Especially these students coming after the Pandemic. They’re beaten down. The second thing it taught me is that students do not trust the government. They don’t trust the people in charge, and we need to change that. When you think of the corruption in Illinois, can you blame them? It seems that every day someone is getting indicted or pleading guilty to bribery,” Milhiser said.

Milhiser will face Rep. Dan Brady and Michelle Turney in the GOP Primary.

On the Democratic side, candidates are Chicago alderman David Moore, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, and Former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias.