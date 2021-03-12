Frank Abdnour challenges results of Peoria Township Supervisor Primary Election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Township Supervisor Primary Incumbent Frank Abdnour is asking for a recount of the votes after the Peoria Election Commission declared a two-vote victory for his challenger Latrina Leary.

In a statement released Friday, March 12, Abdnour said he wants to verify the accuracy of the primary election. A total of 6,258 votes were cast with just two votes securing Leary as the primary winner.

Abdnour has asked Springfield law firm Sorling Northrup to conduct an investigation and determine whether the outcome is worth formally contesting in the circuit court.

“Running for public office can be a daunting task, requiring a significant expenditure of time, energy and resources not only from the candidates themselves but from those who support them,” Abdnour said. “Much is at stake — for the candidates personally and professionally, to be sure, but most importantly for those who would become their constituents. All of those elements were reflected in both campaigns. That said, in a race this close, I feel I owe it to those who believed in my candidacy – specifically my family and those who put their faith in me at the ballot box – to see this effort through to the end.”

Abdnour said he hopes to have the process wrapped up before the general election on April 6.