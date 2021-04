WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Gary Manier will retain his seat as Mayor of Washington.

51% of votes (1,548) went to Manier, and 49% (1,465) went to Lilija Stevens.

Manier has held the title of mayor since 2001, making this his sixth term.

“I just want to continue to give back and see what happens,” he told WMBD before the election. “I take phone calls at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning. I answer every email. I answer every phone call.”

Manier said COVID-19 Relief is on the top of his to-do list.