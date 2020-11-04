George Wendt wins race for McLean County Board District 3

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — George Wendt won the race for McLean County Board District 3 Tuesday.

According to the McLean County Election Authorities, Wendt won with 54.7% of the vote.

