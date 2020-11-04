Germantown Hills votes to not permit adult-use cannabis dispensary

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — Germantown Hills residents voted to not permit an adult-use cannabis dispensary Tuesday.

According to Woodford County, residents voted against the cannabis dispensary with 61.3% of the vote.

This story will be updated.

