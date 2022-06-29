(WMBD) — Alexi Giannoulias secured a victory in today’s Democratic primary for Secretary of State, setting him up to face Republican Dan Brady in the general election.

Giannoulias topped the list of Democratic candidates that included Chicago city clerk Anna Valencia, Chicago alderman David Moore, and Sidney Moore.

Valencia had previously been endorsed by current Secretary of State Jesse White, but faced ethical concerns during her campaign.

Giannoulias served as Illinois Treasurer from 2007 to 2011.