(WMBD) — In a crowded primary to be Illinois’ next US Senator, Kathy Salvi has come out on top to face incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth in November’s primary.

Coming in second is Peggy Hubbard, who made news recently after admitting that she attended the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2020.

Sen. Duckworth was unopposed in the Democratic primary.