(WMBD) — Out of the five Republicans who ran to face Democratic incumbent US Rep. Lauren Underwood, Scott Gryder garnered the most votes in Tuesday’s primary.

Illinois’ 14th Congressional District previously encompassed counties from Joliet up to Waukegen; after the 2020 redistricting cycle, however, it now trends from DeKalb down through Joliet and Peru.

Underwood ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.