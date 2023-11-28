PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the 2024 election cycle starting Monday, some local candidates have begun to file for the March 19, 2024 Primary Election.
Candidates can file through Dec. 4, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Ciproud.com will be updating this list as the week progresses to reflect new candidates. Here are some local candidates who have filed so far:
PEORIA COUNTY
Circuit Clerk:
-Robert (Bob) Spears
State’s Attorney:
-Jodi M. Hoos
County Coroner:
-Jamie Harwood
Peoria County Board District 2:
-Camille Coates
Peoria County Board District 4:
-Brandy Bryant
Peoria County Board District 6:
-Eden S. Blair
Peoria County Board District 8:
-Marcia K McCann
-Nate Hoerr
Peoria County Board District 10:
-Rob Reneau
Peoria County Board District 12:
-Daniel Kelch
Precinct Committeeperson Peoria 49:
-Carol S. Hornickle
Precinct Committeeperson Peoria 54:
-Linda E Daley
Precinct Committeeperson Peoria 59:
-Ryan Spain
Precinct Committeeperson Peoria 61:
-Darin LaHood
Precinct Committeeperson Peoria 65:
-Katherine Coyle
Precinct Committeeperson Kickapoo 1:
-Daniel Kelch
Peoria Public Schools District #150 (Northern District):
-Christina Rose
TAZEWELL COUNTY
Tazewell County Board Chairman:
-Brett Grimm
Tazewell County State’s Attorney:
-Kevin E. Johnson
Tazewell County Circuit Clerk:
-Lincoln C. Hobson
Tazewell County Coroner:
-Charles R. “Charlie” Hanley
Tazewell County Auditor:
-Kaden Nelms
-William C. Funkhouser
Tazewell County Board District 1:
-Ralph Deene Milam
Tazewell County Board District 2:
-Karl E. Lutz
-Jonathan Hopkins
Tazewell County Board District 3:
-William “Bill” Atkins
-Michael L. Harris
-Eric Schmidgall
-Tammy Rich-Stimson
McLean County
McLean County Auditor:
-Michelle L. Anderson
McLean County Board District 2:
-Dennis Grundler
-Mike O’Neil
McLean County Board District 3:
-George O. Wendt
-Brian Loeffler
-Rob Ogborn
McLean County Board District 4:
-Jerry Klinkner
-Jim Rogal
McLean County Board District 5:
-Buck Farley
-Elizabeth Johnston
McLean County Board District 6:
-Alex Duffy
McLean County Board District 9:
-Susan Schafer
-Sean Fagan
McLean County Board District 10:
-Erica Larkin
-Ross Webb
McLean County Circuit Clerk:
-Don Everhart
McLean County Coroner:
-Kathy Yoder
McLean County State’s Attorney:
-Erika Reynolds
This story will be updated.