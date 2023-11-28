PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the 2024 election cycle starting Monday, some local candidates have begun to file for the March 19, 2024 Primary Election.

Candidates can file through Dec. 4, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Ciproud.com will be updating this list as the week progresses to reflect new candidates. Here are some local candidates who have filed so far:

Circuit Clerk:

-Robert (Bob) Spears

State’s Attorney:

-Jodi M. Hoos

County Coroner:

-Jamie Harwood

Peoria County Board District 2:

-Camille Coates

Peoria County Board District 4:

-Brandy Bryant

Peoria County Board District 6:

-Eden S. Blair

Peoria County Board District 8:

-Marcia K McCann

-Nate Hoerr

Peoria County Board District 10:

-Rob Reneau

Peoria County Board District 12:

-Daniel Kelch

Precinct Committeeperson Peoria 49:

-Carol S. Hornickle

Precinct Committeeperson Peoria 54:

-Linda E Daley

Precinct Committeeperson Peoria 59:

-Ryan Spain

Precinct Committeeperson Peoria 61:

-Darin LaHood

Precinct Committeeperson Peoria 65:

-Katherine Coyle

Precinct Committeeperson Kickapoo 1:

-Daniel Kelch

Peoria Public Schools District #150 (Northern District):

-Christina Rose

Tazewell County Board Chairman:

-Brett Grimm

Tazewell County State’s Attorney:

-Kevin E. Johnson

Tazewell County Circuit Clerk:

-Lincoln C. Hobson

Tazewell County Coroner:

-Charles R. “Charlie” Hanley

Tazewell County Auditor:

-Kaden Nelms

-William C. Funkhouser

Tazewell County Board District 1:

-Ralph Deene Milam

Tazewell County Board District 2:

-Karl E. Lutz

-Jonathan Hopkins

Tazewell County Board District 3:

-William “Bill” Atkins

-Michael L. Harris

-Eric Schmidgall

-Tammy Rich-Stimson

McLean County Auditor:

-Michelle L. Anderson

McLean County Board District 2:

-Dennis Grundler

-Mike O’Neil

McLean County Board District 3:

-George O. Wendt

-Brian Loeffler

-Rob Ogborn

McLean County Board District 4:

-Jerry Klinkner

-Jim Rogal

McLean County Board District 5:

-Buck Farley

-Elizabeth Johnston

McLean County Board District 6:

-Alex Duffy

McLean County Board District 9:

-Susan Schafer

-Sean Fagan

McLean County Board District 10:

-Erica Larkin

-Ross Webb

McLean County Circuit Clerk:

-Don Everhart

McLean County Coroner:

-Kathy Yoder

McLean County State’s Attorney:

-Erika Reynolds

This story will be updated.