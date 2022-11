PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s incumbent representative Jehan Gordon-Booth will return to Springfield after ousting Republican challenger Ben Watt in Tuesday’s midterm election.

This will be Gordon-Booth’s eighth term in the Statehouse.

Throughout the campaign, Gordon-Booth’s camp had a clear financial advantage: Gordon-Booth’s campaign had $320,000 on hand after last quarter, while Watt had $3,800 and has received another $8,000 since.

The 92nd district encompasses most of Peoria.