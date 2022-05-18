PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate, Richard Irvin, will be making a campaign stop in Peoria Thursday.

According to a press release, Irvin will be making a stop at the Peoria International Airport Conference Suite, at 4 p.m. He will be joined by his running mate State Rep. Avery Bourne (R-95).

Irvin, Bourne, and the GOP slate plan to talk to voters about their campaign, and discuss crime, taxes, and corruption at every level of government.

The campaign stop is part of Irvin’s Early Vote campaign tour, which will also be making stops in Bethalto, Robinson, and Lockport, Ill.