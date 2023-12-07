PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County will not have any contested races in the March 19, 2024, primary, based on candidate filings with the Peoria County Election Commission.

This election cycle is also one when established parties put forward candidates to serve as precinct committee persons throughout the county.

The general election will be Nov. 5, 2024.

Democrats

Incumbents Robert M. Spears of Princeville filed for circuit clerk, Jodi M. Hoos of Glasford filed for state’s attorney and Jamie Harwood of Dunlap filed for coroner.

County board candidates by district are: 2, Camille Coates of Peoria; 4, Brandy Bryant of Peoria; 6, Eden S. Blair of Peoria; 8, Marcia K. McCann of Peoria; and 10, Rob Reneau of Peoria.

Republicans

Challenger Robert W. Boucher of Peoria filed for state’s attorney.

County board candidates by district are: 6, Brett Beachler of Peoria; 8, Nate Hoerr of Peoria; 12, Daniel Kelch of Edwards; 14, Brian J. Elsasser of Princeville; 16, Matt Windish of Brimfield; 18, Paul Rosenbohm of Peoria.