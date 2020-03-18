Incumbents Jodi Hoos, Rachael Parker win nominations for Peoria County State’s Attorney, Clerk

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Incumbents Jodi Hoos and Rachael Parker have won the nominations for Peoria County State’s Attorney and County Clerk, respectively.

Hoos was challenged by Christopher McCall for the position; as of 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Hoos defeated him with 60.2% of the votes.

Hoos is the first woman state’s attorney for Peoria County. Board members confirmed her appointment unanimously in August 2019 after former state’s attorney Jerry Brady passed away that previous June.

Meanwhile, Parker defeated her challenger Gabe McLeod with 56.4% of the votes.

Parker was also voted into office in August 2019 after former county board member Steve Sonnemaker passed away that June. Parker is the first African-American woman to serve in the role in the history of the county.

Neither Hoos or Parker have Republican challengers come November.