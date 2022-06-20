WYOMING, Ill. (WMBD) — Aurora Mayor and republican candidate, Richard Irvin, made several stops in Central Illinois Monday, eight days before the state primary.

Irvin who is running for Illinois Governor made his first stop in Wyoming, Ill. to tour BO/GAR Enterprises Inc. The certified multifaceted manufacturing business sells parts to big giants like Caterpillar.

“We are here to talk to our manufacturing leaders throughout the state to ask them what they would like to see the governor do for them because that is what we are here for. My job as the Mayor of Aurora is to make sure that our businesses are happy, they are successful and prospering,” said Irvin.

Owners of BO/GAR addressed several concerns for the future of their business along. These concerns include– big giants like caterpillar leaving the state, getting more people back to work and high taxes.

Irvin said big companies like Caterpillar and Boeing will continue to leave the state without proper change.

“Crime is out of control which people don’t want to deal with so they are leaving. Taxes and wasteful spending is out of control, people can’t afford to live here anymore, so they are leaving. Corruption is out of control which prevents the state from moving forward and people are leaving because of it. It’s hard for them to stay if they don’t have support from the leadership of the state,” said Irvin.

Irvin is one of six Republican candidates running for Illinois Governor. The primary takes place Tuesday, June 28.