Jacob Beard wins race for McLean County Board District 7

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Jacob Beard won the race for McLean County Board District 7 Tuesday.

According to the McLean County Election Authorities, Beard won with 48.0% of the vote.



Beard beat Democratic opponent Val Laymon and Libertarian opponent Darin George Kaeb.



The vote being called close with Val Laymon getting 47.9% of the votes with 4,042 and Jacob Beard winning by only 11 votes with 4,053 in his favor.

