Jehan Gordon-Booth wins Illinois House of Representatives District 92 seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jehan Gordon-Booth, the Democratic incumbent for District 92 of the Illinois House of Representatives, has won the electoral race against challenger Chad Grimm.

Gordon-Booth has held her seat since 2009. She ran unopposed since the election in 2010 when she defeated Republican challenger Jim Montelongo. She is a Peoria resident and an alumnus of the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.

Gordon-Booth is a member of the Restorative Justice and Safe Communities Committee and many other committees such as the Appropriations-Higher Education, Financial Institutions, International Trade & Commerce, Public Utilities, and she’s the chairperson of the Accountability & Administrative Rev.

