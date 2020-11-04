Jessica Thomas wins race for Peoria County Auditor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jessica Thomas (D) won the race for Peoria County Auditor Tuesday.

According to the Peoria election commission Thomas won with 70.1% of the vote.

