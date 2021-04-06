UPDATE: Montelongo holds slight lead in Peoria mayoral race, Ali says race is not over yet

Outstanding ballots still need to be counted

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UPDATE: Candidate Rita Ali recently announced at her watch party there are outstanding ballots still to be counted, meaning anything can happen in the Peoria mayoral race.

Thomas Bride of the Peoria Election Commission said there are approximately 675 ballots not counted yet, making the results thus far unofficial.

At this time, Jim Montelongo holds a slight lead over Ali.

WMBD will update this story when more information is available.

(PREVIOUS) — Montelongo received 50% of the votes, specifically 7,983 votes and Rita Ali received the other 50%, or 7,910 votes.

Montelongo is serving his second term on the Peoria City Council representing District 4. He is the founder of the Advanced CADCAM Service Corporation and helped create hundreds of jobs in Peoria.

He is also on the Greater Peoria Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board.