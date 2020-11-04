Joesting, Proehl, Goddard, Alpeter win Tazewell County Board District 1 seat

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Republicans Kim Joesting, Nancy Proehl, Samuel Goddard and Wayne Alpeter have won the race for Tazewell County District 1 seat Tuesday night.
According to the Tazewell County Election Commission, Joesting won with 22.1% of the vote, Proehl with 20.8%, Goddard with 16.4% and Alpeter with 15.4%.
This story will be updated.
Latest Headlines
- Norine Hammond wins Illinois House of Representatives District 93 seat
- Vietti, Manker, Fannin and Mennenga Livingston County Board District 1 winners
- Adam Kinzinger wins Illinois’ 16th Congressional District Seat
- Rodney Davis wins US House District 13 seat
- Putnam County Corporate Tax rate will not increase to .0062