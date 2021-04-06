John Hulslander elected as next Mayor of Elmwood

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — A four-way race has been decided and John Hulslander has been elected as the Mayor of Elmwood.

Hulslander won with 40.7% of the vote, followed by David Ramsay with 29.9%, Brandon Butler with 19.3% and Davis Courson with 10.1%.

Before the election, Hulslander spoke with WMBD and said he could bring experience to the position if elected.

“I was mayor during the tornado and recovering during 2010 to present and I think I could hit the ground running and not have any hiccups or anything,” said Hulslander.

He said he wants Elmwood to continue to grow and be maintained.

“I’m the chairman of the economic development committee currently, so I think if we can keep Elmwood viable, keep business here and attract new businesses, it’d be a great benefit,” said Hulslander.