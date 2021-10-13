Jonathan Logemann starts campaign for Cheri Bustos congressional seat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — Democrat Jonathan Logemann has started his campaign for Illinois’ seventeenth congressional district Wednesday.

The district is currently held by Cheri Bustos(IL-17), who has said she does not plan to run for reelection.

According to a press release, Logemann is a public high school business and economics teacher, Army National Guard captain, and a Rockford Alderman. He said he understands the struggles hard-working Illinois families are facing.

“As an Alderman, I’ve worked to create opportunity and jobs in my community and listen to my neighbors and constituents. I know the challenges hard-working Illinois families are facing – because Sarah and I live it every day,” Logemann said. “I’m running for Congress because we need less career politicians in Washington and more people who understand the struggle, firsthand. Whether it’s the importance of protecting and expanding affordable health care, investing in quality education for the next generation, taking care of our veterans when they return home or protecting American democracy and our freedoms, we need a renewed focus on solving problems, and less finger-pointing and bickering.”

More information about his campaign is available on his website.

Esther Joy King and Charlie Helmick have also announced that they are running for Illinois’ seventeenth congressional district.