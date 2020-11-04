Keith Sommer wins Illinois House of Representatives District 88 seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Republican incumbent Keith Sommer is the winner of the Illinois House of Representatives District 88 race.



Sommer beat both Democratic challenger Karla Bailey-Smith, and Libertarian challenger Kenneth Allison. Sommer won the seat with 60% of the votes in their favor.



Keith Sommer has served as a member in the Illinois House since 1999. They have served in the 88th district since 2012.



He previously served on both the Tazewell County Board in 1994 to 1998, and the Morton Village Board 1977-1986.



Sommer is a Peoria native and currently resides in Morton.



