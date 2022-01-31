Kyle Ham announces candidacy for Illinois District 105

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new name in the race to represent the new Illinois District 105.

Kyle Ham announced his candidacy on Facebook on Friday. The new district includes parts of Bureau, Marshall, Putnam, McLean, Woodford, Tazewell, Livingston, Peoria and LaSalle counties.

Ham said his focus will be bringing “servant leadership” back to Central Illinois.

“My bottom line is that I think Illinois is going in the wrong direction, it is time to bring something that I like to call servant leadership back to Illinois where we work for the people,” Ham said.

Ham was previously the CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council from 2014 to 2018.

More information and updates from Ham are available on his Facebook page.