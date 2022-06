(WMBD) — Incumbent US Rep. Darin LaHood will retain a seat–albeit in a new district–after beating three challengers in Tuesday’s primary election.

LaHood has served in Congress representing Illinois’ 18th Congressional district since 2015. After 2020’s redistricting cycle, he was moved into the new 16th district.

The 16th district was previously represented by Adam Kinzinger, who is not running for reelection.

Rep. LaHood will run unopposed in November’s general election.