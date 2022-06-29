PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) is staying in Congress for a fourth term.

LaHood overwhelmingly won Tuesday’s primary election for the newly redrawn 16th Congressional District, fending off three challengers. He currently represents the 18th Congressional District, which was eliminated during redistricting.

“I’m gratified and humbled that the voters in the new 16th Congressional District voted me in last night… And with the new redrawn district, about 45% was new, so we were happy with the results last night,” he said.

LaHood said he believes his message resonated with voters.

“I talked about my record being a conservative Republican representing the values of people in Central and West Central Illinois and talked about what’s important…gas and groceries and the number one issue on people’s minds right now… inflation is out of control and people want a change,” he said.

He added he worked hard to earn the trust of voters in the new district.

“I learned a long time ago is you can never take anything for granted, and you have to go out and meet the folks, you have to talk to them. You have to be attentive. I come back to my district every single weekend. I work hard with raising our family here in central Illinois… I think this is one of the most consequential elections in my lifetime coming up in November, and I think people have collective anxiety, and they want us to do something about it,” he said.

LaHood will not face a Democrat challenger in the general election in November, effectively securing his next term.

“There was a strong showing by Republican voters all across the state last night, and obviously it’s going to be a very competitive race in November, and we look forward to turning Illinois red,” he said.