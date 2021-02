PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With 100% of the vote reporting in, Latrina Leary is leading by one vote against incumbent Frank Abdnour in the 2021 Peoria Township Supervisor Primary Election.

Leary received 3,054 votes while Abdnour received 3,053 votes.

At this time, the primary is still ongoing, meaning any candidate can come out on top.