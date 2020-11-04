Lea Cline wins race for McLean County Board District 8

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) -- Jacob Beard won the race for McLean County Board District 7 Tuesday.

According to the McLean County Election Authorities, Beard won with 48.0% of the vote.

Beard beat Democratic opponent Val Laymon and Libertarian opponent Darin George Kaeb.

The vote being called close with Val Laymon getting 47.9% of the votes with 4,042 and Jacob Beard winning by only 11 votes with 4,053 in his favor.