Lea Cline wins race for McLean County Board District 8

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Lea Cline won the race for McLean County Board District 8 Tuesday.

According to the McLean County Election Authorities, Cline won with 67.2% of the vote.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News