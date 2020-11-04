Lea Cline wins race for McLean County Board District 8

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Lea Cline won the race for McLean County Board District 8 Tuesday.
According to the McLean County Election Authorities, Cline won with 67.2% of the vote.
