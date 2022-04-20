PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A representative of the League of Women Voters on Wednesday said they have been having a difficult time connecting with candidates to set up candidate forums, which are held every election cycle.

Roberta Parks, board member and chair of the voter services committee at the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria, said getting in touch with candidates was never an issue until the past few years.

“We’ve always had a candidate or two who didn’t show up because they had a commitment or they’re home sick. But to have no response at all is quite unusual and very unfortunate, I think, for the electorate,” she said.

Parks said the forum’s three goals are to provide a non-partisan atmosphere for a candidate forum, provide an opportunity for voters to hear directly from candidates, and provide candidates with the opportunity to talk to voters.

They had to cancel a May 7 candidate forum because they never heard from any of the candidates. Several candidates for other races also have not responded, Parks said.

“I think it says something about the state of our democracy. And I’m not implying these four candidates consciously ignored us and decided, ‘I’m never going to talk to voters.’ It may have gotten lost in the shuffle …. But it’s very frustrating because the League is known for doing candidate forums. We do them every election cycle,” she said.

Parks said this year’s candidate forums will be held in a hybrid format, so voters will have the opportunity to participate virtually as well as in-person.

The League of Women Voters will be hosting the first candidate forum at Bradley University from 7-8:30 p.m. Voters will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with Democratic candidates running for the Congressional 17th District. They can also tune in on WCBU Radio 89.9 FM.

Incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois) is not running for re-election.