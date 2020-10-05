Davis, Dirksen Londrigan debate for 13th Congressional District

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican incumbent Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D-Springfield) faced off in a debate Monday evening at the WCIA-TV studios in Springfield.
They discussed issues facing Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. The coverage began at 7 p.m. Monday.
Both candidates submitted to temperature screenings and debated from a safe distance in an effort to adhere to CDC guidelines.
It was their first debate since Davis won a close race by just about 2,000 votes in 2018. In that race, Dirksen Londrigan hammered him for his votes on the Affordable Care Act.
