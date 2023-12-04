WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After previously announcing his intentions to run, Washington Mayor Gary Manier said he no longer intends to run to become State Senator on Monday.

According to Manier, after careful consideration, he decided not to file a petition for Candidacy for the Office of Illinois State Senator for the 53rd Senate District.

“I have concluded that the commitment of my time and energy in seeking the nomination for the upcoming primary election is not compatible with my current commitment to serve the citizens of Washington, Illinois, as its Mayor, and my efforts to keep our great City moving in a positive direction,” Manier said.

He previously announced that he was going to run for the Illinois State Senate seat on Sept. 20.

He said he is excited to see multiple well-qualified candidates on the upcoming ballot. Manier also said he plans to continue serving the public for many years to come and may consider running for an Illinois State Senate seat again in the future.