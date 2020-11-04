Mark Luft wins Illinois House of Representatives District 91 seat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Mayor Mark Luft, the Republican candidate for District 91 of the Illinois House of Representatives, has won the electoral race against his opponent Josh Grys.

Luft is an Army veteran and wants to improve the quality of life for Illinoisans. He is promoting positive ethical reforms in an effort to clean up the state.

His goal is for the state to achieve fiscal responsibility.

District 91 includes parts of Fulton, Peoria, and Tazewell counties.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected