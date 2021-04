BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Mboka Mwilambwe is Bloomington’s next mayor.

Tuesday night, Mwilambwe received 38.8% of the vote, Mike Straza received 37% and Jackie Gunderson received 24.2%.

Mwilambwe previously served as mayor pro tem and was appointed to Bloomington City Council Ward 3 in 2011. Currently, he works at Illinois State University’s office of Equal Opportunity and Access.