McClintock announces candidacy for Bloomington’s Mayoral seat

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The race for the mayoral seat in bloomington is officially underway, on Monday Nick McClintock announced he’s running for the office currently held by Tari Renner.

McClintock, a former radio personality, says he’s running because he understands, on a personal level, what the community needs. He says, if elected, his focus will be getting the roads fixed, stabilizing the city’s finances and improving the quality of life for all.

“Being a representative of the voter base at large, I think that I fit that more than some other individuals,” said McClintock. “I think that gives me unique perspective to make sure that the community’s voices are heard, and then those points can be put into action.”

At this time he’s expected to face off against one other person, Mike Straza, who announced he’s running last week.

Mayor Renner has said he will not seek a third term.

