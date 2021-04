CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The results are in and Michael Hughes has been elected as the Mayor of Chillicothe, defeating the incumbent Donald White.

50.9% of the population voted for him and 49.1% voted for his competitor, White.

Hughes has been a Ward 4 Alderman for more than two years, a Ward 3 Alderman for more than 10 years, and worked at Caterpillar for 38 years before retiring in 2009.

He has served on the Public Woks, Public Safety, Police and Fire, and Cemetery and Parks Committees.