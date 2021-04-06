Mollie Ward wins Bloomington Ward 7 seat

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Incumbent Mollie Ward has won Bloomington City Council’s Ward 7 seat Tuesday, April 6.

Ward won with 61.5% of votes, while her opponent, Kelby Cumpston won 38.5%.

Ward is Director of Spiritual Care and co-chair of the Ethics Committee at Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital. She is also a member of Not in Our Town, a member of the McLean County Interfaith Alliance, and served as Ward 7 Alderwoman since November.

Her top priority is to create a healthier Bloomington.