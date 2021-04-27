Montelongo files for mayoral race recount

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jim Montelongo has officially filed for a discovery recount for the Peoria Mayoral election Tuesday.

The request for the recount comes after the Peoria Election Commission certified that Rita Ali won the election by 43 votes on Wednesday, April 21.

Earlier this month, Montelongo had posted a letter on Facebook written by his attorney William Atkins which accused the Peoria County Election Commission of poor record-keeping and “a blatant refusal to keep these records in a manner mandated by statute.”

In his petition for a discovery recount, he requested recounts in 23 precincts: 4, 7, 10, 11, 12, 16, 19, 20, 38, 49, 52, 54, 58, 59, 61, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 71, 77, and 83.

Montelongo requested that ballots and voting machines shall be examined, and that any automated vote counting equipment to be tested.

The recount will take place on May 4, at 9 a.m.