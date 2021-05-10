Montelongo campaign meeting with lawyers following discovery recount

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE — 6:00 p.m.) — Jim Montelongo’s campaign manager said they are meeting with lawyers Monday evening and plan to release a statement regarding their next steps Tuesday morning.

Attorneys for both camps spent the day the Peoria Election Commission. Thomas Bride, executive director of Peoria Election Commission, said the recount of the requested 23 precincts matched the final official results.

“And then there was an inspection of the vote by mail ballots and inspection of the vote by mail envelopes and applications,” he said.

Bride said the discovery recount showed the system works and is “really accurate.”

“The goal here is build confidence, and when we have close races, people have questions and we understand that,” he said.

Tim Howard, Rita Ali’s attorney, said he is pleased with the results. Ali was already sworn in as mayor last week.

“Rita won again, won on election night, and the tally today was identical and she won a second time… It’s a remedy that’s available under the election, if you don’t look you never know, so they’ve taken a peek under the covers so to speak, there’s nothing there,” Howard said.

(UPDATE — 4:40 p.m.) — Executive Director of the Peoria County Election Commission Thomas Bride confirmed Jim Montelongo has the ability to challenge the mayoral election outcome through a circuit court.

At this time, lawyers are convening to figure out what the next step is with the discovery recount.

WMBD reached out to Montelongo for comment but has not heard back yet.

(UPDATE — 1:55 p.m.) — Executive Director of the commission Thomas Bride confirmed the discovery recount process is expected to finish with the next two hours.

At this time, there are no reported changes since the last update.

(PREVIOUS) — The discovery recount process in Peoria’s race for mayor is happening Monday morning at the Peoria County Election Commission

Mayoral Candidate and outgoing 4th District Councilman, Jim Montelongo filed for the discovery recount in 23 precincts after losing the race by 43 votes. The process was supposed to happen last week, but it was postponed.

Executive Director of the Peoria Election Commission Thomas Bride said since Montelongo’s team requested more information for the recount, the commission needed more time.

Montelongo’s opponent, Dr. Rita Ali was already officially sworn into office last Tuesday.

Officials said at this time, there have been no additional votes found.

They are currently calculating the mail-in ballots. They have already done the ballot boxes and will review envelope signatures next.

Officials said they expect to be at the election commission all day.