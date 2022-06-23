ILLINOIS (WMBD) — This Saturday, former President Donald Trump makes his way to the Prairie State.

Attending a rally in the Quincy area, Trump is planning a rally to support congressional candidate Mary Miller for the newly-drawn 15th district.

Miller might be the only Illinois candidate who currently has Trump’s endorsement, but she’s not the only one who wants it.

“I am the only America First candidate. I am the only true conservative. And I believe at the end of the day that’s going to earn Trump’s endorsement,” State Sen. Darren Bailey told WMBD’s Matt Sheehan back in May.

But WMBD has now learned Bailey is not the only candidate who is hoping for Trump’s endorsement.

Aaron Del Mar, Lt. Gov. candidate in the Gary Rabine campaign, tells Sheehan the endorsement isn’t a done deal.

“I think we’re going to have some pretty good opportunities on Saturday, to surprise a lot of people. I think that’ll be good. And on Tuesday, I think we’re going to come out on top,” Del Mar said before the Peoria/Tazewell Lincoln Day Dinner in Peoria Monday.

The Jesse Sullivan campaign tells WMBD they’re planning to attend the Trump rally Saturday. There, Sullivan will meet with voters and continue to share his vision for the State of Illinois.

Richard Irvin’s campaign said Irvin’s message has always been that he “wants everyone’s endorsement,” but didn’t elaborate further than that.

We did reach out to Paul Schimpf and Max Solomon about if they would be at Trump’s rally Saturday, and if they’re hoping for an endorsement. Neither candidate provided a response by the time this article was written.