BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Steven Nalefski announced that he is running for Ward 4 Alderman on the Bloomington City Council Wednesday.

According to a press release, Nalefski is a long-time Bloomington resident and had worked in computer drafting after graduating from the University of Illinois in Industrial Design. He retired from the Woodford County Highway Department in 2022.

He has never run for political office before, but said he, “believes that we need a strong representative at City Hall who will look after the interests of Ward 4 and all the citizens in Bloomington.”

He said his priority as Alderman would include:

Fiscal Responsibility

Priority spending on infrastructure

Lower Taxes

Support Law Enforcement and Public Safety

Listening and responding to Ward 4 residents’ concerns

“I would be honored to serve the people of Ward 4 in Bloomington, home to my family for so many years. I want to give back to my community and I hope to earn the support of the voters in Ward 4,” Nalefski said.

Steven has been the McLean County representative for the Route 66 Association of Illinois for seven years and recently was appointed to their Executive Committee.

The election will be held on April 4.